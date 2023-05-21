Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,142 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $258,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,089. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

