Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 24,311 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $191,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.82. 2,318,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.63 and its 200 day moving average is $501.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.