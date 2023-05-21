Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 217,997 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,997 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.66% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $160,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,685,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. 5,186,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

