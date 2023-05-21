Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) versus KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Financial Contrast

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adynxx and KORU Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems -29.39% -26.19% -19.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adynxx and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Adynxx and KORU Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems $29.04 million 6.28 -$8.66 million ($0.19) -21.05

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORU Medical Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Adynxx has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Adynxx

(Get Rating)

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

