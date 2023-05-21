Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,098.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,098.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,937. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Stories

