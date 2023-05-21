Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $4.55 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 77,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,447,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 828,258 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,110,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 806,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,359. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

