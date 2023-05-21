Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $7.38 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,402. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.