AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after buying an additional 272,942 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 234,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 432,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

