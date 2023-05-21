AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,564,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975,292. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

