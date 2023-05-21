AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,682,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,377,032. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

