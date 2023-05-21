AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 879,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,856,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

