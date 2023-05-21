AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,736. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight Capital reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

