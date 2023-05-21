AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 894 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 2.0% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,651,000 after acquiring an additional 390,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.57. 1,085,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,627. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

