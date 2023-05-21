AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,421 shares of company stock worth $15,974,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.64. 1,064,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.06 and its 200-day moving average is $385.98. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

About KLA

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

