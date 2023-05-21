Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $351,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.21. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

