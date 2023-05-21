Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Increased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 162.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. CICC Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALB traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.15. 1,577,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

