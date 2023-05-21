Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGT. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,462 shares of company stock worth $358,926 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading

