Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

ASPS stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

