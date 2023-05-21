Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $89,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

