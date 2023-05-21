Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Ameren Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

