American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

AFG stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36. American Financial Group has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

