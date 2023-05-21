American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.62.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

