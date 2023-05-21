American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $3.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for American Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
American Resources Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of AREC opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.29.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Resources
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Resources (AREC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.