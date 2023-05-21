American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $3.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for American Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

American Resources Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of AREC opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.29.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Further Reading

