AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) is Aigen Investment Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 264.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,811 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.4% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.39. 1,772,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

