Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 12 month low of $220.44 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

