Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $0.65 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.10.

AMRS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Amyris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Amyris has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after buying an additional 712,965 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amyris by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,645,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,293,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amyris by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,383,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 283,546 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

