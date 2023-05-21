Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target at $3.92

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Grab by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,142,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grab by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $56,535,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

