Analysts Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $57.80

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $52.50 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.