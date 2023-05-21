Analysts Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Price Target at $21.62

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXO. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RXO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO Trading Down 0.2 %

RXO opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RXO will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

