AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.
AnaptysBio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.