AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 1,278.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

