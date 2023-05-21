APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

