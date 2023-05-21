AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $143.59 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $85.51 and a 52 week high of $148.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 428,479 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $40,559,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,961,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.