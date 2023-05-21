AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.
AppFolio Stock Performance
Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $143.59 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $85.51 and a 52 week high of $148.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of AppFolio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 428,479 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $40,559,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,961,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
