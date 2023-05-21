Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.3 %
AAOI stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $61.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.29 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
