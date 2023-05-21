Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.3 %

AAOI stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $61.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.29 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

