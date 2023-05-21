Aragon Price Hits $3.45 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00012832 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $148.95 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

