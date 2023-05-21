Arbitrum Price Tops $1.13 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $124.13 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.16310466 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $85,996,938.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

