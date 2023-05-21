ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARC opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at ARC Document Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 76.93%.

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

