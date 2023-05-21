Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $100.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.20.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Arkema Stock Up 1.6 %
ARKAY stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arkema has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.
Arkema Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.0335 per share. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arkema (ARKAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.