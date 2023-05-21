Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $100.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Arkema Stock Up 1.6 %

ARKAY stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arkema has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.0335 per share. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Arkema Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

See Also

