Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 21.9 %

ARQQ opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

