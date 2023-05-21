Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.