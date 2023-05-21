Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $216.07 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

