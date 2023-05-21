Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

AZPN opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.40 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.25. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

