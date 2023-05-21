Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 85.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Featured Stories

