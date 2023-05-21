Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 2.5 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,931.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.