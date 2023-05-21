AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 172,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,581,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,338 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 50,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

