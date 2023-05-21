AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

