AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.
AudioCodes Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.58.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.
