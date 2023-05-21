Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and $83.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $14.33 or 0.00053503 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,190,482 coins and its circulating supply is 334,127,762 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

