Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.2 %

Avangrid stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 103.1% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 506.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Avangrid by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,192,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 314,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

