Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.07 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $355.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.