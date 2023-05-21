Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $145.88. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 8,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $1,213,958.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,344,140.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $10,830,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

