AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXS stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

